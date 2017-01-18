*News broke earlier today that Chrisette Michele has quietly agreed to perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration, and now there is a concerted effort on social media aimed at getting the R&B singer to change her mind.

According to the New York Daily News Wednesday, (Jan. 18) the deal was made at least a week ago, but was not announced for fear of the type of backlash that hit Jennifer Holliday.

Needless to say, that backlash is currently happening to Michele. Black Twitter has responded with memes and displays of disappointment, among them Questlove of The Roots, who tweeted he was even willing to compensate her financially for cancelling her commitment.

I’d pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

Time to burn her albums #chrisettemichelle — TooBroke4Canada (@AskVelB) January 18, 2017

I like her music, but #chrisettemichelle inauguration performance fits in with her persona on R&B Divas…completely out of touch. — Ria (@ConsciousFruit) January 18, 2017

I’m going 2 give #chrisettemichelle benefit of doubt.She must have needed money bad to torpedo her career like this. — sami1996 (@sami1332) January 18, 2017

Maybe #chrisettemichelle will sing a song of togetherness going in on #Trump Y’all ain’t even gave that girl a chance! pic.twitter.com/MXYFmQZ0BB — Sheila Taylor Clark (@SoShaydee) January 18, 2017

According to The New York Daily News, Michelle was approached by Trump’s team to perform a song with other gospel artists, until the majority of those artists pulled out:

Our insiders say that inauguration organizers first reached out to Michele’s team asking her to perform the song “Intentional” with singers Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett — the same trio with whom she did that tune on BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” broadcast one year ago. We’re told that plan fell apart when at least two of those three singers declined the offer. But, according to our sources, Michelle agreed to sing for the Prez so long as she could perform an R&B set.

She will join veteran country warblers Toby Keith, 55, and Lee Greenwood, 74, 81-year-old Motown singer Sam Moore (of “Sam and Dave” fame) and 90s pop-rockers 3 Doors Down in the nation’s capital for two days of activities, beginning Thursday.