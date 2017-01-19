*After being roasted and toasted on social media and most likely everywhere else folks can get a message to her, Chrisette Michele has broken her silence after agreeing to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

The singer – who is reportedly being paid an astonishing $750,000 (which we find hard to believe) by the Trump camp – says that she is “willing to be a bridge” to a “peaceful & progressive conversation.”

In a blog post published Thursday at her RichHipster website, titled “We Can’t Be Present if We’re Silent, Michele wrote:

“My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain.”

She continued, “This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us.”

The Grammy winning singer added:

“Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind ‘These Stones,’ if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”

She concluded her post by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

“Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters … I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”

As we reported earlier, Chrisette Michele agreed to perform at Friday’s festivities over a week ago, but the news was kept “a big secret” for fear of backlash.

As we also reported, Spike Lee, via Instagram, expressed his disappointment regarding Michele’s performance for Donald Trump. He also vowed that he will no longer consider using her song “Black Girl Magic” for his upcoming remake of “She’s Gotta Have it” for Netflix.

Michele has worked with Jay Z, the Roots, Wale, Nas, Rick Ross, John Legend, and more. She won a Grammy in 2009 for her song “Be OK,” a collaboration with will.i.am. Her second album, 2009’s Epiphany, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.