*Ciara has ended her $15 million defamation lawsuit against baby daddy Future.

Legal docs obtained by TMZ show that the case was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning she can’t refile it, the website reported.

The paperwork was just filed in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA, TMZ reported. It brings to a close her case sparked by disparaging comments made by Future on Twitter and on a radio show, including allegations that she was a control freak and bad mother.

Ciara, who is expecting a baby with new hubby Russell Wilson, did not receive compensation in return for dropping the lawsuit, “but based on all the evidence, it seems almost certain they have also reached agreement on custody of 2-year-old baby Future,” TMZ reports.