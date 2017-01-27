*Ciara has a new label home.

According to Billboard, the 31-year-old R&B singer inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records earlier this week after stints on LaFace, Jive and, most recently, Epic.

“We welcome Ciara to Warner Bros. Records and look forward to the next chapter of her storied music career,” said Cameron Strang, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Records, in a statement.

During Ciara’s 13-year run, she’s has sold over 23 million albums and 16 million singles including the Hot 100 No. 1 “Goodies” and the top 10 hits “Oh,” “1, 2 Step,” “Get Up” and “Love Sex Magic.” Her 2015 album, Jackie, also spawned the platinum single “I Bet.”

Outside of music, the pregnant wife of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has bolstered her resume by joining forces with Revlon to serve as their Global Brand Ambassador. She also signed with IMG Models.