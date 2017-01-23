With African American women making up only 2% of the Science and Engineering workforce, #CodeAFuture partnership campaign looks to inspire girls of color to pursue STEM careers

*NEW YORK — To honor Black History Month, Colgate-Palmolive will partner with Black Girls CODE on a campaign focused on helping more young girls of color learn computer programming.

According to the National Science Foundation, women today fill close to half of all jobs in the U.S. economy, yet hold less than 25% of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) jobs.

Even more strikingly, African American women make up only 2% of the country’s science and engineering workforce. [1]

This initiative will include an online campaign encouraging consumers to share stories, with the goal of inspiring the newest generation of young women interested in technology. In addition, Colgate and Black Girls CODE will host a series of hackathons for girls from 12 to 17 in New York City and the Bay Area.

The Black Girls CODE mission is to educate girls of color, ages 7 to 17, in digital media and computer programming skills as well as building lifelong proficiency in problem-solving and abstract thinking.

Colgate’s #CodeAFuture campaign will encourage consumers to share an inspiring video via social media using the hashtag #CodeAFuture.

“At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about,” said Carla Kelly, General Manager, U.S. Multicultural Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive. “This partnership with Black Girls CODE helps us to provide healthier and brighter futures for young girls as they gain access to the technology, ultimately transforming their lives and their communities.”

From January 13 through February 28, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive will donate $1.00 (USD) to Black Girls CODE for every share or “Like” of inspiring videos featuring Black Girls CODE participants across social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, with #CodeAFuture. [2]

Black Girls CODE has a mission — teach 1 million girls of color to code by 2040. Through the partnership with Colgate, donations raised by online participation in this campaign will directly benefit budding coders by providing scholarships and funds to help young girls participate in Black Girls CODE programs, including hackathon workshops.

“We are so pleased to partner with Colgate during Black History Month,” said Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls CODE. “Our mission is to create a movement that changes the game for young girls. We want to create a community of girls who will be empowered and to become catalysts for transformation in their communities.”

For more information on Colgate’s #CodeAFuture campaign, visit www.blackgirlscode.com/colgate.

References

National Science Foundation, National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics: “Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities in Science and Engineering: 2015 Special Report” NSF 15-311, Arlington, VA No purchase required. Purchase will not increase donation amount. Between January 13 and February 18, Colgate-Palmolive Company will donate $1.00 to Black Girls CODE for every video “like” and/or “share” across social media channels and Black Girls Code’s website for a maximum donation of $20,000.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet, Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.

About Black Girls CODE

Since 2011, Black Girls CODE has been a transformative global movement fueled by the power of individual, but connected and engaged chapters, dedicated to providing girls of color with the technical skills and inspiration to become technology leaders of tomorrow. Black Girls CODE is committed to changing the face of technology. In 2012 – its first full year of programming – BGC engaged, educated and empowered 800 girls in 16 cities across the globe.

