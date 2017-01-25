Executive Producer Common attends the "Burning Sands" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 24, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

*TMZ ran up on Common as he was leaving LAX Wednesday and asked him about President Trump’s new threat of sending the feds in to curb violence in Chicago.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

In response to Trump’s tweet, Common said of his hometown: “We need our state and local people to do things. We don’t need that type of mentality.”

