*TMZ ran up on Common as he was leaving LAX Wednesday and asked him about President Trump’s new threat of sending the feds in to curb violence in Chicago.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

In response to Trump’s tweet, Common said of his hometown: “We need our state and local people to do things. We don’t need that type of mentality.”

Watch Common’s full response below: