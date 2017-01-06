*Condola Rashad, the daughter of Phylicia Rashad and TV analyst Ahmad Rashad, said yes to fellow actor Sebastian Vallentin Stenhøj, who asked for her hand during a boat ride while reportedly on vacation in Mexico.

The Tony-award nominated actress posted video of the aftermath of the proposal on Instagram, and captioned it “Sebastian!!!!!!!! The surprise!! The shock! My sisters commentary in the background is to die for.”

Stenhøj also speaks a bit in the video, and explains the significance of the ring he presented Rashad with.

“This is white gold and sapphire, it’s half a century old. My grandmother has worn it her whole life,” he says.

READ RELATED STORY: Dick Clark Productions: Mariah Carey’s Comments Were ‘Defamatory’ – Possible Lawsuit?





First morning of a brand new chapter of my life. The most amazing last 24 hours EVER. ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Condola R (@dolamonster) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:04am PST

The “Billions” star and her vanilla thunder have been dating for some time now and frequently share their lovely moments together on Instagram.

“The absolute best day of my life, ever. My best friend my fiancé and the most beautiful girl in the world… she SAID ‘YESSSSSSS’,” Stenhøj wrote as he posted the video of the big moment.

Watch the moment unfold and listen to Stenhøj explain why Rashad’s engagement ring is so special.

