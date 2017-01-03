*Corinne Bailey Rae, Common and Gregory Porter are among the first round of performers announced today (Jan. 3) for the 2017 Playboy Jazz Festival.

The 39th annual event returns to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 10-11.

Rounding out the first wave of announce performers are Kenny Garrett, Hudson with Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield, and Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band. The full talent lineup will be revealed on March 7.

Comedian/actor George Lopez will also return as host for the fifth consecutive year.