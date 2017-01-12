Plus: Ben Carson gets grilled on Capital Hill and FLOTUS Michelle Obama gets serenaded by Stevie Wonder



*We’ve seen crazy cats before, but this one takes the cake. OK, let’s set the scene. A quick-thinking pet owner saved her little doggie from the seemingly deranged cat gone bad that attacked the doggie.

Usually we’re always talking about dog attacks, but cats can be just as vicious. Even though her inadvertent treatment of her little pet is hilarious to look at, you can’t help but wonder if it will survive her attempts to save it. And that, thankfully is exactly what happens in the end.

Check it out:





Poor Pup 🐶! A video posted by Celebri-Tea News☕️ (@celebri_teanews) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

Wait! We have more video to share with you. First, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson on Thursday testified at his Senate confirmation hearing to lead the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Carson spoke of his experience impoverished childhood and how that has helped him understand housing insecurity in America:

And finally, we have first lady, Michelle Obama, makes a final appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday before leaving the White House. She takes part in a sketch writing thank-you notes to her husband, Barack and surprises audience members who were in the middle of recording farewell messages, before being serenaded by Stevie Wonder: