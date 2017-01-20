*Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer, nearly three years after Kapfer filed for legal separation in April 2014 citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

In the 2014 paperwork, Kapfer sought joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children (at the time) and also requested spousal support.

The actor is asking for joint legal custody and physical custody of their daughter — Piper, 10 — and is willing to pay spousal support, TMZ reports. He is also seeking to keep all of his earnings from the date Kapfer filed for separation.

Gooding Jr., 49, and Kapfer were high school sweethearts and had three children together — sons Spencer and Mason and daughter, Piper. They dated for seven years before tying the knot on Mar. 13, 1994.