*On Sunday’s (01-01-17) episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cynthia Bailey brought her cast mates to an appointment with her plastic surgeon — to watch her get her breasts checked out. No doubt this scene was stage to help boost ratings. Viewers got several shots of the former model’s breasts with just the nipples blurred out.

Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss wanted more than a peep show, they moved in to touch and squeeze them.

“They’re perky, full — they’re pretty nice,” Kandi later admitted admiringly of her 48-year-old friend after squeezing both her breasts when they were fully exposed.

Porsha flicked her nipples a few times when they were exposed, saying: “They are cute! They look like the babies to mine.”

READ RELATED STORY: Actress Naomie Harris Honored by Queen Elizabeth

Cynthia had her boob job almost 10 years ago, when she turned 40. “In the spirit of rejuvenation I decided to give my girls a rebirth,” she said about getting her breasts checked out. “I decided to invite my other girls so they could be as inspired to look a good as I do,” she added.

Bailey then turned to Phaedra Parks and called her “my number one fan of my breasts,” with Phaedra admitting: “I love them titties! They look good! Lemme see ’em, lemme see ’em.”

‘Titty titty titty titties!’ Kenya Moore said with a laugh.

The doctor gave Cynthia the all-clear, saying there was need for any ‘maintenance’ on her implants.

“I’m going through a divorce right now and I’m buying a new home. I think the rebirth of my breasts is going to have to be a little further down the line for now,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Phaedra suggested Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker have BOTH been having sex with singer Shamea Morton, with Porsha also later suggesting their friend was “in the closet.”

Peep a few more pics from Bailey’s breast examination below.