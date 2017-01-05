*Rapper D.R.A.M. earned a Grammy nomination for his weed ode “Broccoli,” featuring Lil Yachty, but PETA has recruited the rapper and his single for its original meaning as a veggie.

Recently, D.R.A.M. teamed up with the animal rights group to provide fans never before seen footage from his “Broccoli” video to help grow awareness on the beauty of “greenery.”

In the video, he inflicts peer pressure on his friends to try some green. While they’re under the impression that D.R.A.M. is going to hand them a joint, the artist brings over a platter full of the vegetable for his friends to enjoy.

“There’s nothing healthier than an abundance of greenery,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA hopes D.R.A.M. inspires people everywhere to start steaming up that broccoli — and that kale, chard and spinach, too.”

D.R.A.M. joins Waka Flocka Flame and Kid Ink as the notable hip hop artists who have teamed up with PETA in the past. With PETA, these artists have worked in hard in trying to teach fans about maintaining a healthy lifestyle through the consumption of vegetables.

Watch D.R.A.M.’s broccoli-themed video below: