*4-Year-Old Daliyah Marie Arana is making headlines for being the youngest person in America who has read over 1000 books… okay, she may have some competition somewhere, but as of now, she’s the youngest to be crowned “librarian for the day” by Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress.

Daliyah’s mother says she began reading to her daughter in the womb, and by the time she was 2-years-old, Daliyah was reading to other people, reports The Washington Post.

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Haleema Arana, Daliyah’s mother, said.

READ RELATED NEWS: Producer of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ ‘Appalled’ at Video; Shares What Really Happened (Watch)

When Daliyah isn’t reading books, she’s helping others how to read.

“I like to check out books every day,” Daliyah said. “And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too,” Daliyah told the Gainesville Times.

When Daliyah was an infant, she would hear her older brother reading out loud, and by the time she was about 18 months old, she was recognizing the words in the books her mother read her.

“She wanted to take over and do the reading on her own,” her mother said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It kind of took off from there. The more words she learned, the more she wanted to read.”

Daliyah has read more than 1,000 books, including certain college-level texts. Carla Hayden was so impressed by her reading skills that she hosted Daliyah at the Library of Congress, giving the little girl a chance to shadow her as “librarian for the day.”

Through the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, Daliyah’s mom started counting the number of books her daughter read, and by 3 years old, she had already read about 1,000.

Watch Daliyah in action below: