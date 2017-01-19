*Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has taken aim at one of the most notable civil rights crusaders: Rep. John Lewis. Brown has taken offense at the behavior Lewis has demonstrated toward President-elect Donald Trump.

Lewis, D-Ga., said in an interview last week that he did not view Trump as a “legitimate president” because Russia “helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump responded to Lewis’ comments on Twitter, suggesting he spend less time worrying about the election results and more time working on his “horrible” and “crime-infested” congressional district.

As USA Today notes, Lewis is among more than 50 lawmakers boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. In an interview this week on CNN, Brown was asked about the bickering between Trump and the Georgia representative.

“John Lewis has great history as a civil rights fighter,” Brown said on CNN. “As a young man, he was one of the guys out there who was leading the parades during the (Martin Luther) King (Jr.) era. So, we all respect his history. But then I hear him crying the blues about Mr. Trump and saying he’s an illegitimate president, I take offense to that. If it’s illegitimate, why is he going on?”

Brown continued, “If you’re going to impeach him, impeach him. If he did something wrong, arrest him. But don’t cry the blues because you didn’t get the vote out and this man had a genius way of winning the election.”

@CellusDaMenace posted, ‘Jim Brown’ ahead of my time…great football player but the person gives me red flags as a black man speaking on the behalf of the rest.”

@KenKillings tweeted, “Looks like it’s a wrap for Jim Brown. I gave him the benefit of the doubt before, but going at John Lewis in defense of Trump is enough.”

@ADIC33 wrote, “Let me be clear, Jim brown has done some things to advance the black community. But I also want to make clear jim brown is no John Lewis!”

@dreadheadblu shared a link to an article covering Brown’s statement, and said, “I see no lies……”

@D_southerngent noted, “Amazing how quickly Jim Brown’s past with women became an issue to liberals AFTER he pledged support to @realDonaldTrump.”

@BayShoreIsHome even said, “Jim Brown is the start of the defection of the black community heading to vote Republican. Welcome home brothers and sisters.”

