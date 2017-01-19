*A&E has ordered 10 new episodes of its former series “Cold Case Files,” with actor Danny Glover serving as the show’s narrator, according to Variety.

The hourlong true-crime series returns on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.

Using dramatic reenactments and first-person accounts, each episode of “Cold Case Files” explores a single criminal case that has gone years without being solved. The show features first-hand accounts and insights of victims’ loved ones as well as detectives who have studied the case.

The original “Cold Case Files” premiered on A&E in 1998, spanning 125 episodes and nearly 10 years.

“’Cold Case Files’ remains one of A&E’s most beloved and successful series of all time,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E. “The new creative team has infused the franchise with a rejuvenated approach to storytelling at a time when true crime investigation is capturing the nation’s attention more than ever.”