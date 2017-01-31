Former NBA player Derek Fisher attends the Premiere of Open Road Films' "Sleepless" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

*Derek Fisher informed police that his Los Angeles home was burglarized and more than $300,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen, including his five NBA Championship rings, reports TMZ Sports.

The NBA vet reported a burglary at his home Monday morning, telling police he left the home at 7:30 a.m., and found that someone had been inside when he returned three hours later, according to law enforcement sources.

Officials believe the suspect broke in through a side door and went specifically for the jewels. Fisher’s five NBA rings earned during his run with the Lakers are each worth each worth a lot of cash.

The LAPD is currently investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.





