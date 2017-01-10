*OK, so what the hell is going on with Derrick Rose? If you haven’t heard, the NY Knicks point guard just up and disappeared on Monday after the team’s shoot-around before they played and lost to the Orlando Magic, 110-96 at Madison Square Garden.

Rose did something most working folks can’t do. He didn’t even call the team or notify any one else, including his teammates that he was not going to show up for the game.

Now, new information surrounding Rose’s disappearance on Monday night is emerging that suggests he had a family situation and may have returned to Chicago.

Prior to the game, head coach Jeff Hornacek made no specific mention of Rose’s unavailability. The point guard’s absence came as a surprise to many within the organization, including his teammates.

After the game, Hornacek offered no additional details on the matter and declined to comment about the situation until hearing more from Rose.

Rose’s long-time teammate and friend, Joakim Noah, said he had spoken to the point guard and that the veteran was “okay,” but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola reports that Rose is believed to have returned to his hometown of Chicago. A separate report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne indicates Rose left without permission for a family situation, but has since been in contact with the team.

Naturally, Rose’s actions or lack there of when it came to communicating with the team about his situation has left the organization super pissed with him.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Knicks officials didn’t even get confirmation that Rose was alive and well until after their blowout loss. Rose ignored phone calls and text messages from the team and his close friends prior to the game, and Knicks staffers were left “livid and embarrassed” by their complete lack of information regarding Rose’s whereabouts.

Wojnarowski adds that the Knicks were already unsure of the type of commitment they wanted to make to Rose in free agency after the season, but the situation from Monday could seal the star point guard’s fate. While the Knicks will likely try to sweep the situation under the rug for the sake of their current season, it’s hard to imagine their relationship with Rose being repaired unless the family situation he was supposedly dealing with turns out to be something very serious.

