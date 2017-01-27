*Deya is getting direct with women of power about how they have learned to navigate and communicate effectively. In her first installment of the SoftPowHER series, Deya talks to Bestselling Author and Life Coach Valorie Burton about some of the hot topics covered in her new book Successful Women Speak Differently.

In their high-level girlfriend conversation, they cover hot topics and communication tips on how to…

• Ask for a raise

• Deal with the “angry black woman” stigma and cultural differences

• Increase your influence by changing what you think and say in critical moments

• Speak accurately about yourself so you don’t sabotage your most meaningful goals

• Boost your confidence by making simple tweaks to your everyday speech

Former Miss Black USA, now known as the ‘Man Whisperer’, Deya “Direct” Smith a Bestselling Author, Producer, Relationship & Lifestyle Expert writes and creates spiritual, social, self-help, and relationship content.

Deya is also an amazing speaker and multimedia personality. She is Lead Producer for the award-winning and nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show, which reaches 8 million listeners daily for nine years.

Her most recent book, Soft is the New Power, Embracing Your Feminine Edge to Win in Love & Life is available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and more:

