*Uh oh, Mimi may have just stepped in a steaming pile of legal mess ’cause the folks over at Dick Clark Productions are all but saying she may be hearing from their legal department.

Yep, the Dick Clark folks are responding to Mariah Carey‘s claim that they sabotaged her New Year’s Eve gig. Their response is she’s being “defamatory.” They also add that Mariah’s accusations are also “outrageous and frankly absurd.”

As we reported earlier, quoting TMZ, Mariah’s people say they- told production people several times that her earpiece was not functioning but they ignored the warnings and even falsely led the singer to believe everything would work fine when she hit the state. Of course the whole world knows it was one huge, monumental FAIL.

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, our initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance,” Dick Clark Productions says in a statement.

READ RELATED STORY: MARIAH CAREY ACCUSES DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS OF SABOTAGING HER NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd,” the statement also said.

As we also reported earlier, Dick Clark sources blame the problems on Mariah, saying she refused to personally do a sound check and there was ample sound on stage for her to hear the music.

By the way, Dick Clark Productions added this:

“We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”