*Acclaimed director and Academy Award-nominee John Singleton has a busy year coming up. He is currently executive-producing a BET drama series called “Rebel” and a 10-episode period drama for FX, “Snowfall.” Both series will premiere in 2017, and on top of that, the CW just bought Singleton’s latest television show “Straight Outta Heaven,” a drama about rapping angels.

Singleton, who earned his first Emmy nomination this year for his work on an episode of FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” is notably both the youngest person and the first African American to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director. He nabbed the Oscar nomination for his 1991 debut feature “Boyz in the Hood.”

Set to premiere sometime in 2017, “Snowfall” is a drama series set against the birth of the crack-cocaine epidemic in 1983 Los Angeles. The story follows a cast of colorful characters, including a young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, and the daughter of a Mexican crime lord as they head on a violent collision course that illustrates the radical impact the drug epidemic had on American culture.

On the other hand, “Straight Outta Heaven” is billed as a “‘Touched by an Angel’-meets-‘Ghost’ with an urban twist and described as a faith-based, hip-hop-infused guardian angel drama.”

Though the storyline has primarily been kept under wraps, Singleton and his co-producer Dallas Jackson have revealed that the series revolves around a hip-hop star who dies and comes back to earth as a guardian angel.

Singleton and Jackson have also been collaborating on their upcoming BET show “Rebel,” a police-drama examining the conflicted relationship officers of color have with their jobs as the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum.

Regarding their new CW series, Jackson told Deadline, “John and I have similar genre taste and recognized a need on network television for the underserved urban youth audience and faith-based audience. The CW is the perfect home for this new kind of hero we’ve created who’s superpower is faith.”