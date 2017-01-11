*Phylicia Rashad looked to have been inadvertently revealed as a cast member in Marvel’s highly-anticipated “Black Panther” film, but parent company Disney came out this afternoon to set the record straight.

The rumors started with Sterling K. Brown, who mentioned Rashad among the cast during an interview with ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“I just worked with Chad [Boseman] on a film called ‘Marshall,’ about Thurgood Marshall. He’s such a talented human being and a deep soul,” Brown said. “He’s the perfect personality to fully inhabit T’Challa. So, to rejoin him, and to work with Academy Award winners … to be with Michael B. Jordan after the incredible work he’s done in ‘Creed.’ Danai Gurira, Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker — like, it’s embarrassing.”

Marvel had never announced Rashad as a cast member, and Brown’s mention of Rashad was reportedly edited out of his interview, according to comicbook.com. Also fueling the rumor is the fact that “Black Panther” director Coogler had worked with the actress in 2015’s “Creed.”

But, comicbook.com received an official statement from Disney that Rashad is not in the film, and this was purely a case of Brown either misspeaking or being misquoted. “No blame was placed or implied, it was just a simple error,” comicbook.com reported.