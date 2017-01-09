Beverly Hills home purchased by DJ Khaled

Beverly Hills home purchased by DJ Khaled

*DJ Khaled is laying down roots on the west coast.

The king of Snapchat purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $9.9 million, just under the $11 million asking price, according to Variety.

The spot had been the home of British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams since 2002, when he purchased it from country musician Clint Black and actress Lisa Hartman for $5.45 million.

According to Variety, the 10,681-square-foot home is described in marketing materials as a “Newly restored modern traditional.” It sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre with a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

DJ Khaled's new Beverly Hills home

DJ Khaled’s new Beverly Hills home

The mansion has “oversized rooms” and “endless entertaining areas,” according to listing details, including a sky light topped double height foyer with floating curved staircase and a double parlor-style formal living room, one with black brocade wall covering and carved marble fireplace and the other white-walled with nearly floor-to-ceiling wood-trimmed doors to the backyard.

e15cf113-2db9-46d5-aa30-aa673d209e0f

An adjoining formal dining space has one wall entirely covered in mirrored panels. The eat-in kitchen, with raised snack bar and stainless-steel subway-tile back splash behind the commercial-style range, opens to an informal dining area set into a window-lined bay. An octagonal family room offers a gas fireplace, integrated media equipment and two banks of accordion fold glass doors, one that opens to a serene courtyard and the other that opens to a dining loggia with TV surmounted outdoor fireplace and built-in barbecue. Tucked away on the main floor there’s also a mirror-lined gym.

DJ Khaled's new Beverly Hills home

DJ Khaled’s new Beverly Hills home

Four en suite guest/family bedrooms are joined on the upper floor by a spacious master suite that encompasses a large bedroom, a sitting area with fabric tented ceiling treatment and walls covered in pewter colored brocade wallpaper, a private terrace with tree-framed views over the San Fernando Valley, a boutique style walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a cushioned banquette below a picture window. There’s also a staff suite on the main floor and a two-room guest suite on the upper floor. The backyard offers extensive stone terracing, a thick carpet of lawn, a tented cabana next to the swimming pool, and a grotto-style spa set into a tumble of boulders.

ec611779-ce95-42da-b4f5-61d3d57cafc3

 

 





Previous ArticlePrince’s Ex-Wife and Brother Open Fan-Funded 2nd School in Malawi
No Newer Articles

One Response

Speak your Mind