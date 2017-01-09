*DJ Khaled is laying down roots on the west coast.

The king of Snapchat purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $9.9 million, just under the $11 million asking price, according to Variety.

The spot had been the home of British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams since 2002, when he purchased it from country musician Clint Black and actress Lisa Hartman for $5.45 million.

According to Variety, the 10,681-square-foot home is described in marketing materials as a “Newly restored modern traditional.” It sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre with a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The mansion has “oversized rooms” and “endless entertaining areas,” according to listing details, including a sky light topped double height foyer with floating curved staircase and a double parlor-style formal living room, one with black brocade wall covering and carved marble fireplace and the other white-walled with nearly floor-to-ceiling wood-trimmed doors to the backyard.

An adjoining formal dining space has one wall entirely covered in mirrored panels. The eat-in kitchen, with raised snack bar and stainless-steel subway-tile back splash behind the commercial-style range, opens to an informal dining area set into a window-lined bay. An octagonal family room offers a gas fireplace, integrated media equipment and two banks of accordion fold glass doors, one that opens to a serene courtyard and the other that opens to a dining loggia with TV surmounted outdoor fireplace and built-in barbecue. Tucked away on the main floor there’s also a mirror-lined gym.

Four en suite guest/family bedrooms are joined on the upper floor by a spacious master suite that encompasses a large bedroom, a sitting area with fabric tented ceiling treatment and walls covered in pewter colored brocade wallpaper, a private terrace with tree-framed views over the San Fernando Valley, a boutique style walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a cushioned banquette below a picture window. There’s also a staff suite on the main floor and a two-room guest suite on the upper floor. The backyard offers extensive stone terracing, a thick carpet of lawn, a tented cabana next to the swimming pool, and a grotto-style spa set into a tumble of boulders.