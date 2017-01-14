#Trump is working on new reality show where he convinces black ppl he cares bout em by taking pics w/celebrities. #FuckYouForever pic.twitter.com/dejPf14nlj — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 14, 2017

*Unlike one comedian (Steve Harvey) who was swayed by Donald Trump to come over to the dark side, so to speak, another, DL Hughley, ain’t even remotely thinking about giving the Orange Cheeto the time of day.

In fact, as far as DL is concerned, his succinct message to Donald Trump is “F*ck you forever!” We know this because Hugley took to Twitter a few hours the Trump/Harvey glad-fest went down, and said so.

In the clip, Hughley, who’s been an outspoken opponent of Trump since way back said:

“It amazes me that to convince black people that Donald Trump cares about them, he takes pictures with celebrities.”

He added that Trump questioned president Obama’s birth and is an advocate of ‘stop and frisk’. Hughley also noted that he’s only invited a comedian, athlete and a rapper to meet with him because,

“That’s the position he’s used to seeing us in.”

DL added this:

“You’d rather see us run the ball then run the country.”

Hughley closed out his screed on Trump with this:

“I ain’t gon’ never forget what you said and how you got where you are. F*ck you now and f*ck you forever.”