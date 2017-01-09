*It’s Don Cheadle vs. Wanda Sykes in the Jan. 12 episode of Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle.”

In a teaser released Monday, the Golden Globe-winning actor wears a shiny suit and takes on Ma$e’s part in the late Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 classic “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

Cheadle works the stage as Sykes and hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen cheer him on.

Watch below:

Based on the pop culture phenomenon of lip sync battling, the Spike original series features celebrities going head to head – lip-syncing the song of their choice – battling for the coolest bragging rights on the planet. The series is a ratings and multiplatform superstar for Spike and is the most-watched original series in network history.

The award-nominated “Lip Sync Battle” is executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, and Eight Million Plus Productions.

The Cheadle/Sykes showdown airs Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.