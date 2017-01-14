

*Donald Trump, the thin-skinned “Orange Cheeto,” who’s soon to be the 45th president of the United States has predictably struck out again at someone who dared say something that wasn’t nice about him.

If you missed it, on Friday, veteran and legendary Congressman, John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, told the world that he does not see Donald J. Trump as a “legitimate president.” Lewis said he planned to boycott the inauguration, the first he will skip in three decades.

And apparently not liking the taste of his own medicine, on Saturday, Mr. Trump struck back.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump stated in a pair of early morning Twitter posts.

“All talk, talk, talk — no action or results,” he added. “Sad!”

The NY Times reports that while some, including David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Obama, said they were uncomfortable with Congressman Lewis’ comment, Trump’s oresponse drew indignation from many people who pointed out the unseemliness of attacking a civil rights leader on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mr. Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders, beaten by police officers while marching from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.

Others ridiculed Trump’s characterization of Representative Lewis’ district, which is majority African-American and encompasses three-quarters of Atlanta, as “horrible,” “falling apart” and “crime infested.” While Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District faces challenges typical of many urban areas, it also includes wealthy neighborhoods like Buckhead; the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Some pointed out that fighting with Lewis distracted attention from a Senate investigation, announced the day before, that will look at possible contacts between Mr. Trump’s campaign team and Russia. In addition, Trump’s poll numbers have slipped into uncharted depths for an incoming president, with a Gallup poll released on Friday finding that about half of Americans disapprove of Mr. Trump’s transition effort. Some also noted that Trump had questioned the legitimacy of President Obama’s presidency with false claims about his birthplace.

You can get MORE of this NY Times story at MSN News.