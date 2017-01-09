Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep ‘One of the Most Over-Rated Actresses in Hollywood’

*The next President of the United States targeted Meryl Streep in his latest Twitter tirade, calling the actress “over-rated” after she took him down in her Lifetime Achievement Award speech during the Golden Globes.

Donald Trump clapped back against the actress four times – first, as a “Hillary lover” late Sunday (Jan. 8), immediately after her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech, and then three more times in the early hours of Monday (Jan. 9).

It took him three tweets to describe the multi-Oscar winner as “one of most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” saying she was a “Hillary flunk who lost big” and that she had “attacked” him without merit.

Streep, a 30-time Golden Globe nominee and 19-time Oscar nominee over her four-decade career, was applauded across social media when she echoed Hugh Laurie’s comments about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association being a part of “the most vilified segments in American society right now” — “Hollywood, foreigners and the press.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” Streep said. “But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places.”

Watch Streep’s entire speech below: