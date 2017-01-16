*Donald Trump, just days away from taking the oath to be the 45th president of the United States, met today (01-16-17) at Trump Tower with Martin Luther King III to discuss his father, MLK Jr.‘s legacy.

“A very constructive meeting” is how MLK III framed his meeting with the president-elect. He also touched on how he hopes to be a “bridge-builder” to help the country “become a greater nation” moving forward.

King III praised the work of Rep. John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and icon who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. at Selma and other key civil rights protests.

Martin Luther King III did not criticize Trump directly, saying that in the “heat of emotion, a lot of things get said on both sides.”

“The goal is to bring America together,” King said in the lobby of Trump Tower on Martin Luther King day, 2017.

In other Trump/civil rights news, senior transition sources initially said Trump would visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. However, ABC News later said that it learned that the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and had not been fully planned. Spicer said this morning that the president-elect was never planning to go to the museum today.

“He was never going to Washington,” Spicer said on Fox News. “I think what he was trying to do was find an appropriate way to celebrate and observe Martin Luther King’s birthday. He is going to meet with a group of individuals today, including Martin Luther King III to talk about that legacy and celebrate the birthday of Dr. King.”

Trump tweeted Monday morning that we should honor Martin Luther King for being “the great man that he was!”

“Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for,” Trump said on Twitter. “Honor him for being the great man that he was!”

The meeting between Trump and Martin Luther King III comes after the president-elect was criticized over the weekend for sparring with Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

Trump attacked Lewis on Twitter after the Georgia Democrat told NBC News that he wasn’t attending Friday’s inauguration and that he doesn’t view Trump as a “legitimate president.”

