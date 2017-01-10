*Three-time GRAMMY®, 11-time Stellar, and three-time Dove Award winning singer/songwriter and syndicated radio show host, Donnie McClurkin, will take part in the upcoming “Taking to the stage: African American Music and Stories that Changed America.”

The two-hour television special will air Thursday, January 12th on ABC (9:00pm-11:00pm/ET) just a few days before the Inauguration.

It will mark one of the final public events attended by President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who were two of the most enthusiastic guests in the audience. “Taking to the stage” was part of the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture recent opening festivities.

Donnie McClurkin joins all star cast

Special guests include: Donnie McClurkin, Angela Bassett, Dave Chappelle, Chuck D., Doug E. Fresh, Savion Glover, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Elijah Kelley, Janelle Monae, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer, Chris Tucker, Jesse Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Patti Austin, Christina Aguilera, Alvin Ailey dancers, Angela Bassett, Jon Batiste, Shirley Caesar, Chloe x Halle, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Cynthia Erivo, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Dave Grohl with Trouble Funk, Herbie Hancock, Gladys Knight, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Mary Mary, NeYo and Usher.

Congratulations are also in order for McClurkin receiving his 5th NAACP Image Award Nomination. The singer was nominated in the Outstanding Gospel Album – (Traditional or Contemporary) category for The Journey (Live) RCA Inspirational release that features eleven re-recorded classics as well as three powerful new songs.

This year’s winners will be honored during a live primetime telecast of the 48th NAACP Image Awards airing on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 9PM ET exclusively on TV One. The telecast also includes a live pre-show from the star-studded red carpet.

Social Media

For additional information and updates on Donnie McClurkin, visit:

Website: www.donniemcclurkin.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedonniemcclurkinshow

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Donnieradio

source:

Erma Byrd

[email protected]