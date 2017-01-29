*Drake gave a shout-out to Sasha Obama via Instagram after he spotted a photo of her rocking a hat from his clothing line OVO, an acronym for “October’s Very Own.” His gear has been worn by many a celeb, and features an owl in its logo.

Drake shared the photo below of Sasha with the caption “Style Popper.”

Style Popper 👌🏽🚀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama addressed his daughters during an interview with Los Angeles Times reporter Christi Parsons.

“Man, my daughters are something,” Obama said. ”And they just surprise and enchant and impress me more and more every single day as they grow up.”

He also revealed that Malia and Sasha “were disappointed” in the results of the election.

“They paid attention to what their mom said during the campaign and believed it,” he said, “because it’s consistent with what we’ve tried to teach them in our household, what I’ve tried to model as a father with their mom, what we’ve asked them to expect from future boyfriends or spouses.”

Obama also said that “neither of them intend to pursue a future of politics, and in that, too, I think their mother’s influence shows.”

In related news, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she and Drake are collaborating on a forthcoming project.

In a recent interview with ET, the singer/actress said, “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

J.Lo added, “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”