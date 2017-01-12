*It looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are trying to jumpstart the romance rumors ahead of their joint music project.

Someone leaked to E! News that Drizzy gifted J.Lo the $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany and Victoria necklace she wore while attending his New Year’s Eve concert in Las Vegas earlier this month…the concert she canceled her own scheduled NYE performance to attend.

See the alleged necklace pic below:

The DraLo dating timeline started several weeks ago, when the two posed in intimate fashion for several Instagram pics. The rumors got out of hand after they went to a prom-themed event thrown by the singer/actress.

During the height of the rumors, a source confirmed to Billboard that the pair were indeed working on new music. A snippet of their unnamed duet was conveniently heard during their prom-themed photo-op that was captured on multiple camera phones…like the one below: