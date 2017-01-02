*While Mariah Carey was busy melting down and not singing on ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” #DrunkDonLemon was over on CNN drunk AF and getting his ear pierced during the network’s live NYE special.

Anchoring coverage from New Orleans bar Spotted Cat with colleague Brooke Baldwin, the CNN anchor had been downing Tequila shots all night and boasting about how #DrunkDonLemon became a national trending topic last year.

Needless to say, the same hashtag began trending again this New Year’s Eve, as Lemon got started early in CNN’s coverage, which bounced to New Orleans periodically from anchors Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin in Times Square. In fact, Lemon and Baldwin were broadcasting from behind the venue’s bar.

By about 10:24 p.m. Central Time, Don was toasty enough to get his ear pierced live on camera.



And as a New Orleans band played Auld Lang Syne just after the New Year began, Don could be heard on live television directing someone to fill his glass with more drinky-drink. “A little more…a little more…a little more…perfect. Aaaaah, that has a big head on it,” he said over footage of folks celebrating.

He then began with “2016 was awful…” before all sound was cut out for about five seconds. When audio returned, Lemon was uncharacteristically quiet.

Watch below (Lemon’s mic cutting off begins at 1:35):