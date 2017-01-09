NEW YEAR, NEW MUSIC FROM POWERHOUSE VOCALIST EARNEST PUGH

Single Will Be Available On All Digital Music Outlets January 13

Houston, Texas – New music from Earnest Pugh is currently impacting radio. The song, “I Need You to Breathe,” is an opulent praise and worship ballad that underscores the need to rely on God, especially during the anxious times of uncertainty in which we live.”

“This song captures me in a conversation with God where I am expressing my dependence upon Him for the very air I breathe,” says Pugh. “Sometimes life can hit you so hard until you feel as though the very breath has been knocked out of you. But that’s the very moment we must cry out for our ultimate life support machine (GOD), who is willing and able to breathe upon us again and restore life immediately.”

Written by Ken Hoskins, Lucius B. Hoskins, Shone Williams and Alfred Singleton (The Singletons), and produced by Lucious Hoskins, “I Need You to Breathe” is the lead single off of Pugh’s forthcoming CD entitled Fully Persuaded, which will be released on his P-Man Music Group Label. Pugh has teamed up with Michael Bereal and Cedric Thompson to produce Fully Persuaded. It will be the singer’s 9th CD.

The single “I Need You to Breathe” will be available digitally on January 13.

Take a listen to a sn ippet of “I Need You to Breathe”:

About Earnest Pugh

Earnest Pugh is a dynamic musical force of unparalleled proportion. As a powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, producer, leading industry executive, successful record label owner and philanthropist, Pugh has demonstrated remarkable gifts and unequivocally earned the title of Gospel’s Leading Man. His approach to music is legendary, and his ability to seemingly effortlessly navigate a five-octave range and convey lyrical content continues to capture audiences worldwide. Earnest Pugh has released eight albums throughout his recording career, three that he executive produced. He has had three Billboard Top-5 album debuts and more than 10 Top-30 radio singles, including “I Need Your Glory,” the #1 radio hit that dominated Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart for nine consecutive weeks in the summer of 2011

Earnest Pugh was raised in Memphis, TN and spent more than 12 years in Washington, D.C. where he was Worship Leader at Ebenezer AME church. He currently resides in Houston, Texas. Pugh recently founded a Non-Profit Organization called Veterans Emergency Relief (VER) that addresses the immediate needs of veterans. “I spent over 15 years in the military. Ironically, one of my last assignments was that of an Army Relief Counselor addressing privation issues associated with active duty and retired military. As I approach 50 years of life I think my purpose in life is to now make as great of an impact off stage and in communities as I do on stage.” All proceeds from the sale of Hidden Treasures at live concerts go to VER.

