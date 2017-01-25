*Keshia Knight Pulliam’s estranged husband Ed Hartwell found out that their daughter had been born via his lawyer, Page Six reports.

“He didn’t get a call or anything [from Knight Pulliam or her family],” sources tell Page Six, “Ed basically found out at the same time as the rest of the world.”

The pair split back in July just days after Knight Pulliam told fans that she was pregnant. The former Cosby Show star announced the birth of their daughter on Monday, posting a picture of the baby’s feet on Instagram with the caption, “Ella Grace has arrived.” She also mentioned her brother, Mshon Pulliam, in the post by his Instagram handle @mrpulliam.

The former NFL player has a 9-year-old son, Ed Jr. with his ex-wife, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Lisa Wu. Insiders claim he was only told about the birth of his baby girl once she was “home from the hospital.”

Hartwell — who filed for divorce after six months of marriage — still doubts that the baby is truly his. You recall right around the time he filed for divorce he also demanded a paternity test.

Keshia first announced her pregnancy on Instagram last July, holding up a pink cupcake and writing: “Surprise!!! We have a new addition coming soon…”

Hartwell, the one-time Bengals linebacker, hasn’t reached out to his soon-to-be-ex wife and currently has no plans to do so, according to sources close to the situation.

After their split, Hartwell told Page Six that the pair — who dated for just four months before getting married — had “moved too fast” and that their “lives and wants [were] headed two different directions.”

Pulliam opened up about the split in an interview with Entertainment Weekly shortly after news broke, revealing there had been problems with infidelity in the past, although both denied cheating on the other.

“In the process, I found out I was pregnant. And I had to take another hard look and decide if I wanted to try to work through this and forgive him for the sake of the child. Like, I had divorce papers ready. I presented it to him…Once I was pregnant I did decide to give him that one last chance.”

She continued, “The part that hurt me the most when he filed for divorce was that he had asked me to give him another chance, and I was willing to do that and forgive him, for our family.”