*Gospel great Kim Burrell was scheduled to perform on “Ellen” Thursday alongside Pharrell Williams in support of their duet “I See a Victory” from the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack…but that was before Burrell’s vicious homophobic tirade went viral last week.

In the video posted to YouTube on Dec. 30, Burrell, who is a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, spoke out against gay and lesbian people from the pulpit.

“That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women,” she says in the two-minute clip. “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face ― you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted … It has come into our church and it has embarrassed the kingdom of God.”

Thousands of people signed a Change.org petition in an attempt to stop Burrell’s scheduled performance on “Ellen.” This morning (Jan 3), Janelle Monae, who stars in the movie, said Burrell will not appear on the show.

“She’s not performing,” Monae told TMZ while at LAX, adding that she will be on the show with Pharrell. “We are so excited about this movie and about celebrating the oftentimes uncelebrated. I am a huge advocate for the other and I don’t stand for any hate speech or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way.”

Hours after Monae was interviewed by TMZ, DeGeneres confirmed Kim’s un-booking in a tweet, saying: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Below, Burrell and Pharrell performed “I See a Victory” on “The Tonight Show” just before Christmas…and before the controversy:

Below, Burrell’s Dec. 30 sermon suggesting homosexuals will die in 2017: