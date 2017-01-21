This slideshow requires JavaScript.

*Entertainment One garners a diverse breadth of nominations for the upcoming 32nd Annual Stellar Awards – Stellar Gospel Music Awards, with 30 nominations across 16 categories, and multiple nominations in major categories including: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, and Choir of the Year.

Stellar Awards

A total of 9 artists are nominated for their chart-topping mix of powerful albums and live projects released over the past year, led by Hezekiah Walker with 7 nominations. The additional nominees are: Shirley Caesar, Todd Dulaney, Deitrick Haddon, William McDowell, Jonathan McReynolds, and Jekalyn Carr*, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise*, and Charles Butler & Trinity*.

Gina Miller (VP/General Manager of Urban Inspirational, Entertainment One Music Nashville) says, “We are excited to celebrate such a tremendous year, for each of these remarkable artists. It continues to be our honor to serve them, as their ministries, music, and lives impact the world.”

Chris Taylor (President of Entertainment One Music) adds, “The tradition of excellence in Gospel music continues at Entertainment One. What an amazing year it has been for Gina Miller and the team!”

Below is the full list of eOne Music Nashville’s Stellar Awards nominations by artist. Additionally, Entertainment One artist Erica Campbell will join Anthony Brown to host the 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards show, which will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 25, 2017.

eOne Music Nashville 2017 Stellar Awards nominations:

Charles Butler & Trinity* (Make It – Anointed Sounds/eOne)

Choir of the year

Contemporary choir of the year

Shirley Caesar (Fill This House)

Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the year

Traditional Female vocalist of the year

Traditional CD of the year – Fill This House

Recorded Music Packaging of the year – Fill This House (Paul Grosso)

More Stellar Awards Noms

Jekalyn Carr* (The Life Project – Lunjeal Music Group/eOne)

Artist of the year

Song of the year – “You’re Bigger”

Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year

Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year

Praise & Worship CD of the Year – The Life Project

Todd Dulaney (A Worshipper’s Heart)

Male Vocalist of the Year

CD of the Year – A Worshipper’s Heart

Contemporary CD of the year – A Worshipper’s Heart

Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year – “The Anthem”

Praise & Worship CD of the Year – A Worshipper’s Heart

Deitrick Haddon (Masterpiece)

Contemporary CD of the Year – Masterpiece

and more

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise * (Single: “You Deserve It” – JamesTown Music/eOne)

Song of the year – “You Deserve It”

Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the year– “You Deserve It”

William McDowell (Sounds of Revival – Delivery Room Music/eOne)

Artist of the Year

Praise & Worship CD of the Year – Sounds of Revival

Jonathan McReynolds (Sessions – EP)

Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year

Music Video of the year – “The Way That You Love Me” (Derek Blanks)

Hezekiah Walker (Azusa The Next Generation 2 – Better – Azusa Inc./eOne)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Choir of the Year

Producer of the Year – Azusa The Next Generation 2 – Better (Donald Lawrence & Hezekiah Walker)

Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year

Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year – “Better”

Music Video of the Year – “Better” (Mark Clement)

Contemporary Choir of the Year

(*denotes Label Services artist)

