*I knew it was only a matter of time for SOME ILLNESS to come about as a result of heavy pot smoking — exacerbated by the fact that its now legal in several states.

Of course it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that heavy pot users have been shown to have memory issues (and some have even become downright delusional, but that’s another story).

Honestly, I don’t know if I stand 100 with the new ruling in California, whose pass came about last November. Blame it on the fact that I see way too much marijuana smoke being blown out of passing car windows; or even the fact that the guy who backed up off the freeway ramp, into my brand new car, reeked of it.

Medical marijuana is legitimate. It continues to be of great significance in alleviating debilitating pain; and even offers undeniable results where some children’s illnesses are concerned.

But just allowing any damn body to smoke weed. Out loud. Not so much.

Anyway, according to emergency room doctors, a lot of folks are flooding the ER rooms with illnesses related to severe pot smoking.

Hospitals have seen an influx of patients with the same symptoms – severe abdominal pain and intense vomiting – and this increase is particularly high in certain states that have already legalized the use of marijuana.

A Yahoo News article reports: While some doctors have been perplexed by these symptoms, the disease does have a name: cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS. The illness is believed to be caused by regular and long-term use of marijuana.

The article also says…

Read more at EURThisNthat.