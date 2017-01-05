*Followers of Eric Braeden on Twitter were shocked to see a tweet posted by “The Young & The Restless” legend, which featured a meme of himself with a caption that included the N-word.

“If you know this ni**a, yo grandma helped raise you,” read the meme, which drew an immediate negative reaction among his fans on Facebook and Twitter.

Braeden eventually deleted it, but, not before the image was screenshotted and reposted around the Internet. The actor is blaming hackers for the tweet.

“My twitter account was hacked and I deleted the tweet once I saw it,” he said via his publicist after a request for comment from Deadline.

The shocking tweet comes just two days after Braeden retweeted the following, “I dont understand why ‘i will not accept or excuse racism’ is such a hard concept to grasp. we won’t accept it. we won’t give it an inch.”

Braeden, born in Germany, is best known for his role as self-made business magnate Victor Newman the long-running CBS daytime soap, which has been on the air for 37 years.