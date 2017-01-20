*An ESPN tennis commentator has learned the hard way that you don’t use the word “gorilla” or even “guerilla” when you’re trying to be cute in describing tennis superstar Venus Williams.

According to ESPN, it has pulled Doug Adler from its broadcast booth. It happened on Thursday. Here’s network’s reason for the decision:

“During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection. He apologized, and we have removed him from his remaining assignments.”

During play-by-play commentary on Williams’ match against Stefanie Voegele, Adler said Williams was aggressive, moving in and charging with a “gorilla effect.”

Doug Adler, as you’re no doubt not surprised to learn, insists he was describing Wiliams’ aggressive style of play as ‘guerilla’ tactics, “gorilla” tactics. Yeah, right.

ESPN Doug Adler is Petty & Racist; refers to Venus Williams ‘going gorilla’ against opponent https://t.co/9H8ocFdWVF — Carla (@Tuniekc) January 19, 2017

Did the commentator on #espn just say #VenusWilliams is like a “gorilla charging” #AustralianOpen Please tell me I heard that wrong. — Ms. Mit (@msmitmi) January 18, 2017

By the way, ESPN reports that in his apology, Adler said he was referring to Williams’ tactics and strategy on the court and “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play.”

Well Dougie, now you know what happens when you “inadvertently” use that word.