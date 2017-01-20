*Thousands of people gathered outside of the TCL Chinese theater down Hollywood Boulevard last night on Thursday, January 19 for the “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage,” movie premiere.

The XXX shaped carpet featured a live show screening by IGN, fire and a performance by Nicky Jamz, French Montana & Ty Dolla $ign for their single “The Americanos,” which is on the official movie soundtrack.

EURweb’s Kiki Ayers was granted all access to talk to the stars of the movie, watch the live stream show and hang out with the DJ. Cast that hit the carpet included leading lady Deepika Padukone, Vin Disel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson, Kris Wu, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Bisping and Samuel L. Jackson.

Ice Cube, who talked for the live stream, encouraged people to skip the Trump inauguration and to go see the movie which is in theaters today. Padukone told us she had so much fun working on set and that she had 2 favorite scenes while making the movie.

“One of them is the tattoo scene where Serena and Xander reveal their tattoos to each other,” she said. “The other was the action scene I had with Ruby Rose which is almost like a dance.”

Ruby Rose who is one team XXX in the film also explained that one of her favorite scenes was with Padukone.

“I love the scene Deepika and I have where we have to join forces and not really wanting to and how we realized we’re stronger working together as a team,” said Rose.

Kris Wu who brings the perfect balance of action and party in the movie plays the role of Nick who is a DJ. We asked him who his favorite music artist is and he said none other than Toronto native Drake who was Wu’s coach at the NBA Celebrity Basketball Game last year.

Bisping who is the current UFC middleweight champion said he had a great time doing the actions scenes. When asked who he would put his money on with the Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown fight he said he would “whoop both their asses at the same time,” with his eyes shut.”

The movie director D.J. Caruso said he’s not sure if there will be another XXX movie but if people keep cheering for it and supporting it then he doesn’t see why there wouldn’t be.

For more information on “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage,” click here.