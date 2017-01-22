*Well, okie dokie then. You are seeing what you’re seeing. It’s a cowboy/clown in a inflatable purple dress costume performing at a rodeo. We guess you can call this performing. In any event, we spotted this at Imgur and as one person responded, “this isn’t his first rodeo.” 🙂

Speaking of responses, check out what some others are saying (below) about the video. We’d love to get your thoughts, too.

this gif is giving me a huge gain of faith in humanity”

via iPhone Same here. I am always looking for funny, clean, no swearing/hate GIFS I can show my little nieces and nephews. This is perfect!!”

via iPhone His hips don’t lie”

via iPhone I was kinda waiting for a bull to come storming in and barreling him over.”

I’m 90% certain he’s dancing to Sugarhill Gang Apache.”

Shaq Puts an NFL Hit On Charles Barkley

Here’s some more foolishness. It’s Shaquille O’Neal introducing Charles Barkley to the floor after he tackled him on live TV!

It went down during Thursday’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” Barkley, 53, tried to catch a football from retired wide receiver Randy Moss on the TNT set.

O’Neal flat out punished his colleague for coming over the middle and dropped him to the floor. It’s a wonder Sir Chuck was able to get up. 🙂

Night, night Chuck 💤 pic.twitter.com/56dSB4Ozyz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017



