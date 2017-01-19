*Hundreds of fans lined up outside of the Avalon theater in Hollywood on Sunday, January 15th in anticipation for Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins annual “Unplugged” showcase. Every year the event gets bigger and better and this year was no exception as Naughty By Nature, Snoop Dogg and Da Brat took the stage.

The intimate setting was perfect for the 5pm start time as some fans enjoyed drinks at table while others gathered at the stage. Prior to the event the “No Scrubs,” singer arranged a meet and greet with fans and sponsors where she posed in slippers and sunglasses to take pictures with them.

Notable people that hit the red carpet included 90’s rap trio Naughty By Nature, actor Dorien Wilson and social media influencer, Liane V.

We asked Naughty by Nature their thoughts about how music has evolved. Member Vin Rock said he can’t be mad because “some are good and some are bad,” whereas member Treach said people need to “put more originality into it and put more concepts into it. They need to get back to where [music] means something and get the feeling back.”

Liane who arrived with alleged boyfriend Don Benjamin confirmed that they are indeed a couple. She told us they were friends for 3 years prior to it blooming into a relationship. She also has new music coming out and plans to continue doing more comedy sketch Instagram video with Don.

Dorien Wilson who is best known for his role as Professor Oglevee on “the Parkers,” said he came out to “support his people.” When asked about what advice he can share with the youth who are upset about Trump taking office, he said “Get Over It.”

“It’s here. We got to do the best we can,” he said. We got to pray on it and leave it up to God…keep prayed up.”

For more information on T-Boz’s 2017 Unplugged showcase check out the official website here.