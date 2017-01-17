*History Channel debuts its buzzed-about 8-episode original series “Six” on Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show bills itself as an authentic portrayal of what it means to be a member of SEAL Team Six.

In the pilot, former troop leader Rip (Walton Goggins) is captured by Boko Haram in Nigeria and his former unit decides to put aside past differences and launch a rescue attempt.

“Chicago Fire” alum Edwin Hodge plays Navy SEAL Robert Chase, a former law student at Harvard who becomes the new guy on the elite squad, balancing his fight to be accepted onto the team with his expectations back at home. His dad, a successful government lawyer and activist during the civil rights movement, sees his son’s choice to join the SEALs as a betrayal of everything he’s fought for.

Watch below:

“True Blood” and “Book of Negroes” alum Nondumiso Tembe plays schoolteacher Na’omi Ajimuda, who is kidnapped and held hostage along with Rip and her young students.

“Fiery, proud, and stubbornly resilient, Na’omi has eschewed the safety and certainty of a privileged, middle-class existence in big-city Lagos to be a schoolteacher in the Nigerian countryside,” notes the History Channel. “Educated in London and fiercely protective of her students, Na’omi is an idealist who holds progressive views that challenge the status quo, which can put her in precarious positions. Upon meeting Rip, Na’omi believes he represents everything that is wrong with the world.

“But when they are kidnapped by Boko Haram, Na’omi and Rip must look past their preconceptions and work together to save Na’omi’s students, each of them giving the other strength, and forming a deep bond in the face of uncertainty and violence.”

During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour last week, Tembe spoke about what she and her fellow cast members have gained from their roles: