*Lucious Lyon’s plans to expand his family business into Las Vegas will have to go through Eva Longoria when “Empire” returns this spring.

Fox has announced that Longoria will guest star on the series in the role of “Charlotte Frost,” the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission. Charlotte has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas and beneath her alluring facade, lies a force of darkness and corruption.

“Empire” returns Wednesday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX with Lucious and Cookie still going at it.

Via FOX:

After launching a deadly missile at Angelo, Lucious announces his new music project, Inferno, and puts everyone on notice – especially Cookie, who then vows to knock him off his throne for good. The two engage in an epic clash – fueled by a history of love, loyalty and betrayal.