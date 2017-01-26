*Check out this exclusive clip above of Tyler Perry explaining why EVERYBODY loves Madea.

Perry’s latest title, “Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween” will be available on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD and On Demand January 31 from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

Also on January 31, “Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run (The Play)” will be available on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD and On Demand.

We’re hosting a Blu-ray giveaway of both titles, which you can enter for your chance to win HERE.