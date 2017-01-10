*BET has blessed us with a new scene from tonight’s season premiere of “Being Mary Jane.”

The series returns at 10 p.m., immediately after President Obama’s farewell address, which BET is also airing beginning at 9.

When @POTUS moves his farewell speech to 9pm, you move your #BeingMaryJane premiere to 10pm. 📷 EPA/JIM LO SCALZO pic.twitter.com/IMKIl00lEK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 10, 2017

In tonight’s episode, titled “Getting Nekkid,” Mary Jane is in New York embarking on her new position as the anchor of “Great Day USA.”

But, you know Mary Jane is messy.

Based on this clip, it appears that a producer “seduced” her into believing she would take over the senior anchor spot held by Ronda Sales (Valarie Pettiford), one of her journalism idols. And…that is apparently news to Ronda.

Having learned of the meeting, she pulls Mary into her office and explains how she has no plans to leave.

Watch below:

Clip from Jan 10 season premiere of “Being Mary Jane” from EURweb on Vimeo.

According to BET, “the clip sets up what is to be a season full of drama and power struggles between the two female anchors as Mary Jane tries to carve out her path in NYC.”