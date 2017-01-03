*LOS ANGELES — Actor FARLEY JACKSON guest stars as ‘Black Frank‘ on the Season 12 premiere of FXX Network’s celebrated comedy series, IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA, airing on January 4, 2017.

The rules have never been so black and white when SUNNY returns with the all-new episode, “The Gang Turns Black.” This group of misfit friends, Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny Devito), find themselves face-to-face with their black alter-egos, including ‘Black Frank’ played by Jackson. The episode is packed full of singing, dancing and insane antics in a special musical extravaganza.

Jackson was excited by the opportunity to dive into this comedic world, adding:

“I really enjoyed working on this episode because of the social issues it addresses, that are so relevant to what’s going on in our country now, is given me a whole new respect and appreciation for this show, as well as, its producers.”

Up next, Jackson appears in the premiere episode of John Singleton’s anticipated FX Network series, Snowfall, inspired by the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the early 1980s.

Audiences will recognize Jackson from his most recent appearance on the popular FOX drama Rosewood. In the episode ‘Eddie And The Empire State Of Mind’, Jackson emerged as a cocky New York City boxer who finds himself in a tense stand-off with Dr. Rosewood (Morris Chestnut) and Detective Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz) as they investigate the murder of her husband.

Prior to this, Jackson delivered a stand-out performance starring in the indie action-drama feature film Keep The Faith, which he also co-executive produced alongside director Choice Skinner. His comedy chops were on full display as a militant fitness trainer in Will Arnett’s Netflix series, Flaked; and in the fan-favorite candid-camera comedy series, Betty White’sOff Their Rockers. A Los Angeles native, Jackson has also executive produced and starred-in several notable indie films, including the award-winning Brotherly Love, Seance, Selling It and the romantic comedy Wingman Inc., which he also co-produced with Skinner.

Farley Jackson is managed by A List Talent.

Fans can follow FARLEY JACKSON on

Twitter: @farleyjackson / Instagram: @farley.jackson

FB: www.facebook.com/farleyjacksonfanpage

IMDb: http://m.imdb.com/name/nm1310274/

source:

Tammy Lynn

Spotlight PR Company

[email protected]