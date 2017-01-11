*Tune in to TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series “Unsung” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as Season 10 continues with an engaging profile on Grammy-nominee Fat Joe.

The episode features family and friends such as 50 Cent, Remy Ma, Swizz Beats, Cool & Dre, Scott Storch, and DJ Khaled, who all offer insights and reflections on the personal and professional relation with the Bronx native.

When this writer thinks of artists whose music transcends and unites the races, Fat Joe certainly ranks high on the list. The track “Flow Joe” put him on the map, but it was his string of hit R&B flavored club singles that made him a global, crossover success.

Joe’s “Unsung” profile examines his rough beginnings as kid who was bullied, to life as a serious drug hustler known as Joe Crack, and his heartbreak over his friend, rapper Big Pun.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this show, which has covered so many amazing legends,” said Fat Joe. “I’ve wanted to be on Unsung for years because it’s about recognizing those who are underrated. That’s me!”

A few interesting Fat Joe facts from his “Unsung” episode:

The Terror Squad went from being a gang to a legit music label.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma had a fallout prior to her 2008 incarceration, and they reunited upon her release in 2014.

Fat Joe served four months in jail for tax evasion even though he tried to turn in the accountant who stole his money.

Rapper 50 Cent also explains what exactly triggered his beef with Joe back in the day (peep a clip about it below).

Meanwhile, Fat Joe is set to drop a joint album with Remy Ma next month titled ” Plata o Plomo.”

“The Plata o Plomo album is coming out at the top of the year,” Remy told Billboard on the red carpet for the VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night special at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn last month. “I believe it’s supposed to go out on [January] 9th. We’re about to shoot the video for our newest single ‘Money Showers’ with Ty Dolla $ign.”

Tune in to “Unsung” featuring Fat Joe TONIGHT, Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on TV One.