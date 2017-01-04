*The man who tried to bum rush Snoop Dogg during the funeral for actor/comedian Ricky Harris was reportedly a cousin of the deceased.

According to TMZ, multiple sources inside the Long Beach church say it was one of Ricky’s cousins who stepped to Snoop and called him a “bitch ass n****.”

That’s when two members of Snoop’s entourage, including Daz Dillinger, mobilized and manhandled the cousin, sparking the melee.

Snoop’s bodyguard ended up dragging the cousin out of the church, TMZ reports.

Someone at the funeral captured an overhead of the chaos. Watch below:

Below, Snoop’s downplays the turn of events: