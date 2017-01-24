*I pray you were not one of the unfortunate victims of a phone that caught fire…while you were on it!

By now you’ve probably heard that Samsung had to pull their Galaxy Note 7 from the market only months after its August 2 launch.

People all over the globe were bombarding the brand with complaints about their phone blowing up and catching fire; many of them landed in hospitals. Even airports laid out huge blinking signs advising folks not to expect to bring the phones on board, and confiscated them from those who did.

Samsung was devastated. They had already counted all the money and now was set to invest in lawsuits. Quietly they bowed out by taking the phone off the shelf — rushing it into research to learn what the hell had happened.

On Monday the answers came.

