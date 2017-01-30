*The annual Met Gala is the setting for the all-female spinoff “Ocean’s 8.”

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow gave fans its first look at the star-studded cast in character on Monday via a cast photo of all eight leading ladies – Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina – riding a New York subway.

The film’s first logline also revealed the group’s character names and event setting: “The tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).”

Directed by Gary Ross, the film is a spinoff of 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” which featured an ensemble led by George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts and spawned two sequels: 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve” and 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

“Ocean’s 8” hits theaters June 8, 2018.